Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

After hitting ‘Rock Bottom,’ UVA field hockey ready to make a run in NCAA Tournament

UVA field hockey loses to Princeton.
UVA field hockey loses to Princeton.(WVIR (custom credit))
By Mike Shiers
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia field hockey team is in the NCAA Tournament for the 25th time in program history.

Making the Big Dance is always the goal for the ‘Hoos, but just three weeks ago, it didn’t look like it was going to happen.

The Cavaliers lost three games in a row, culminating in a 2-1 defeat at Old Dominion, and their record dropped to 7-6 overall.

Head coach Michele Madison says, “We definitely hit bottom, especially after the (second) Old Dominion loss, and it was like, ‘Whoa, that was the first nail in the coffin, we have to do something.’”

What head coach Michele Madison did, was turn to the players.

“I asked the team, ‘Is there any more the coaches can do for you?’” says Madison. “I asked the captains, and they said, ‘Absolutely not, it has to come from us.’ So I pulled out the old trick that they have to run the practice, they have to design the practice, and they did that.”

Senior back Makayla Gallen says, “We had to lead the next practice that week, and got our way, to make our own path, because at the end of the day, we’re the ones on the field. From that point on, we’ve just been, ‘If we all want this, then we can make it happen, and we’re the only ones who can make it happen.”

The Cavaliers have lost eight games this year, but all of them have been by one goal, including four in overtime.

UVA won three of its last four games during the regular season, and they advanced to the ACC Tournament Championship match.

The ‘Hoos are hoping the lessons learned during the regular season will pay dividends in the postseason.

“I think we’re just a stronger team,” says senior back Rachel Robinson. It’s unfortunate that we had to hit rock bottom to realize that, but I think at the end of the day it prepared us for the situation we were in for the ACC’s, and now in the NCAA’s.”

UVA and Maryland will square off on Friday at 2:30 PM in College Park, Maryland.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Brian Wheeler (FILE)
City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation

Latest News

James Madison wins the CAA championship for the fourth year in a row.
CAA reaffirms decision to deny waiver request from JMU
UVA basketball drops to 0-1 with a loss to Navy
No. 25 UVA men’s basketball falls 66-58 against Navy in season opener
Kaden Morrow celebrates a TD for WAHS
Kaden Morrow earns Falcon Club Player of the Week
Brennan Armstrong (FILE)
UVA’s Brennan Armstrong is ‘day-to-day’ following injury at BYU