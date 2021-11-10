Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia man sentenced for distributing heroin that killed 2

(FILE)
(FILE)(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a Virginia man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for giving heroin to two women who died from overdoses at his home, and for having firearms and ammunition as an unlawful drug user.

Jessica Aber, U.S. Attorney for Virginia’s Eastern District, says court documents showed 53-year-old Michael Kerlin used money from sales at his Newport News propane gas business to buy cocaine.

In November 2015, prosecutors say the first woman died at a hospital.

In May 2016, another woman died from an overdose, but Kerlin put her body into a garbage can and left it at his business.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Torchy's hiring in Albemarle Co.
Torchy’s Tacos offers 90 jobs to people around Charlottesville

Latest News

(FILE)
VDH: 939,783 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,261 deaths
Staunton Augusta YMCA in Staunton.
Staunton Augusta YMCA aims to grow with green space
Father and daughter among first UVA hoops tailgaters as fans return to JPJ
Father and daughter among first UVA hoops tailgaters as fans return to JPJ
Father and daughter among first UVA hoops tailgaters as fans return to JPJ
Father and daughter among first UVA hoops tailgaters as fans return to JPJ