Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA pushes back COVID-19 vaccination deadline for employees

The University of Virginia Lawn (FILE)
The University of Virginia Lawn (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People working at the University of Virginia now have more time to get their COVID-19 shot.

The university moved the deadline from December 8 to January 4. This new deadline aligns with one set by President Joe Biden’s administration.

UVA announced a vaccine mandate for all employees last month. It says anyone who does not comply will face disciplinary action, which could include unpaid leave or termination.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Torchy's hiring in Albemarle Co.
Torchy’s Tacos offers 90 jobs to people around Charlottesville

Latest News

(File image courtesy WHSV)
School board: Libraries to remove ‘sexually explicit’ books
Charlottesville's Belmont Bridge seen from Skycam29 (FILE)
First major traffic shift upcoming on Belmont Bridge project
Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville (FILE)
JMRL helping to fight food insecurity
Family and friends report that Redmon was last seen on or around October 24, 2021.
Police in search of missing Harrisonburg woman