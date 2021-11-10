UVA Police Department holding Community Cares Event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Police Department is finding new ways to protect the community.

Officers say they are expanding their role beyond law enforcement: The upcoming Community Cares Event is one of the first steps.

“We talked about community and it’s not just in the realm of public safety or law enforcement, but trying to fulfill what other needs are that are out there to be to serve the community,” Sergeant Ben Rexrode said.

The department already holds tutoring sessions with Greer Elementary School, but some officers wanted to take another step to continue to reach out. This time, they chose to focus on personal care items.

“Those are the things that most families are needed and if we can just take a little bit of a burden off, we can make life easy,” Captain Bryant Hall said.

The team partnered with Ebenezer Baptist Church to hold their Community Cares Event, where there will be a variety free household and personal care items for people in need.

“This is kind of a big new initiative for the police department,” Rexrode said. “How can we be of service to our community, maybe outside those traditional role?”

Projects and partnerships like this are made possible from the community service grant received from the Life Enrichment Center.

“It directly intended for us to interact with the community and improve the relationship between law enforcement,” Hall said.

The grant has helped with their efforts, but a lot of these supplies came from officers’ own pockets.

“Our officers with their own money are going out and buying these and donating,” Rexrode said.

Officers say this is just the beginning of their efforts to give back to the community, and they are already planning more events.

“This is something we should do everyday,” Chief Tim Longo said. “It’s something we should be thoughtful about everyday. Today it’s a contribution like this, tomorrow it could be a contribution in another way, and I think we should constantly be thinking about ways to give back to the community that we serve.”

The personal care drive will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 13, at both Mount Zion First African Baptist Church at 105 Lankford Avenue, and The Haven.

