UVA Health scheduling hundreds of vaccine appointments for children ages 5-11

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - This is the first week of University of Virginia Health’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. On Wednesday, UVA’s Northridge Pediatrics was a busy spot for kids ready to get their shot, with children and families coming in every few minutes.

Two of those children were Sawyer and Camden Callahan. When asked how they felt about getting their vaccine, both said they were excited.

Dr. Anne Ranney, the medical director of Northridge Pediatrics, said that feeling of excitement has been apparent among doctors, parents and guardians since the vaccine rollout began.

“The community site at the Battle Building did 150 on Monday night, they’re doing about 150 a night,” Ranney said. “The first day that we had our schedule open, in 2 and a half hours, our front staff scheduled 200 patients.”

So far, Ranney says, the experience has been easy and positive. “It’s wonderful. It’s just a great time. After what, 20 months, we can finally get shots in kids arms.”

But the excitement doesn’t come without a bit of nervousness from children and parents. Ranney said she’s spoken with parents worried about side effects from the vaccine, encouraging those still on the fence about the shots to ask their family doctor or pediatrician questions first before making the decision.

“What we’ve found with the delta variant this summer is that while children have had milder disease, more children have gotten infected. Some kids have had to be hospitalized, and we’ve had some deaths all across the country,” Ranney said. “It’s a small number, but if it’s your child, it doesn’t matter.”

Dr. Ranney said UVA Health is anticipating adding additional vaccine appointments to meet the demand.

“By vaccinating children, we are actually increasing our chance in getting ahead of this as a pandemic, decreasing community burden,” she said.

More appointment information with UVA Health can be found here.

