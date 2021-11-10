Tracking Strong Storm System

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mainly clear and cooling overnight. Clouds arrive and thicken on Thursday ahead of a strong Cold Front. It’s a strong storm system which will arrive in our region by Thursday night with shower and even thunder possible. An average of about a half inch of rain expected from Thursday night into early Friday.

Rain showers exit Friday morning. Clearing and breezy for the day. Chilling down Friday night and for the weekend ahead. Temperatures will be below average this weekend. Lasting into the start of next week.

Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Lows cooling to the 40s.

Veterans Day, Thursday: Increasing clouds. Much of the region looks dry during the day. Highs in the 60s.

Thursday night: Rain showers, some downpours and thunder possible. Breezy with lows in the 50s.

Friday: Showers exit to the east by mid morning. Breezy and sunny during the afternoon. High in the 60s. Lows near 40.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs lower 60s.

