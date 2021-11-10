Tiger Fuel offering complimentary car wash for veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veterans and active military members will be able to enjoy a complimentary car wash and meal through Tiger Fuel Thursday, November 11.

This is the tenth year the company is partnering with Grace for Vets to honor these hometown heroes on Veterans Day. The nonprofit seeks to honor veterans and service personnel with a complimentary car wash and lunch.

“Tiger Fuel has a long standing tradition honoring service members. It’s important for us to be out in the community, and really to just say, ‘thank you,’” Tiger Wash Director of Operations Nick Rader said.

If you go to Tiger Fuel for the complimentary service, you will need to show proof of military service.

Click here to find out which Tiger Fuel locations are participating in this service.

