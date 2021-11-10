Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tiger Fuel offering complimentary car wash for veterans

Tiger Wash
Tiger Wash(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veterans and active military members will be able to enjoy a complimentary car wash and meal through Tiger Fuel Thursday, November 11.

This is the tenth year the company is partnering with Grace for Vets to honor these hometown heroes on Veterans Day. The nonprofit seeks to honor veterans and service personnel with a complimentary car wash and lunch.

“Tiger Fuel has a long standing tradition honoring service members. It’s important for us to be out in the community, and really to just say, ‘thank you,’” Tiger Wash Director of Operations Nick Rader said.

If you go to Tiger Fuel for the complimentary service, you will need to show proof of military service.

Click here to find out which Tiger Fuel locations are participating in this service.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Torchy's hiring in Albemarle Co.
Torchy’s Tacos offers 90 jobs to people around Charlottesville

Latest News

The Fluvanna County Rotary Club spent the day collecting and sorting food for the Monticello...
Fluvanna Co. Rotary Club collecting food for MACAA
Salvation Army in Charlottesville
Salvation Army in Charlottesville preparing to serve to-go Thanksgiving meals
Supplies the University of Virginia Police Department collected
UVA Police Department holding Community Cares Event
(FILE)
Inmate dies at jail weeks after being allowed to stay open