Missing 14-year-old New Jersey girl found safe in New York City

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (WCBS) - Jashyah Moore, who disappeared on Oct. 14, was found safe in New York City on Thursday night, Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens said.

No further details were shared, but a press conference is scheduled for Friday.

Her mother, Jamie Moore, shared a message for her daughter before she was found.

“You know you’re my baby, and I know you would have called me by now,” she said. “I know you would have came. You never would have stayed out one night. Something happened to my daughter.”

Moore said Jashyah went to a New Jersey deli in October to buy some stuff, but never returned. Surveillance video showed her entering the store with an older man who helped her pay for the items.

Police interviewed the man as well as the teenager’s stepfather, who is involved in a domestic violence case against her mother.

Before she was found, authorities said that there was no person of interest in the case and they did not suspect foul play.

