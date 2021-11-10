Advertise With Us
Missing 14-year-old New Jersey girl found safe in New York City

Fourteen-year-old Jashya Moore was last seen going to a deli to buy some stuff last month. Some...
Fourteen-year-old Jashya Moore was last seen going to a deli to buy some stuff last month. Some in the community say the authorities are not doing more because she is Black. (Source: Yolanda Aguilera/WCBS via CNN Newsource)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
EAST ORANGE, N.J. (WCBS) - Jashyah Moore, who disappeared on Oct. 14, was found safe in New York City on Thursday night, Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens said.

No further details were shared, but a press conference is scheduled for Friday.

Her mother, Jamie Moore, shared a message for her daughter before she was found.

“You know you’re my baby, and I know you would have called me by now,” she said. “I know you would have came. You never would have stayed out one night. Something happened to my daughter.”

Moore said Jashyah went to a New Jersey deli in October to buy some stuff, but never returned. Surveillance video showed her entering the store with an older man who helped her pay for the items.

Police interviewed the man as well as the teenager’s stepfather, who is involved in a domestic violence case against her mother.

Before she was found, authorities said that there was no person of interest in the case and they did not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

