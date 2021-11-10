School board: Libraries to remove ‘sexually explicit’ books

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board directed staff to remove books with “sexually explicit” material from libraries after a parent raised concerns at Monday’s meeting about books available through a school’s digital library app.

The Free-Lance star reports the Spotsylvania County School Board also directed staff to report how many books are removed at a special meeting next week.

The board voted 6–0 to order the removal, with one member not in attendance.

Two board members, Rabih Abuismail and Kirk Twigg, said they’d like to see the removed books burned.

The board also requested a report next week on how books are selected for digital and hard copy library collections and indicated that it will consider a division-wide library audit.

