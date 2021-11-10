Advertise With Us
Salvation Army in Charlottesville preparing to serve to-go Thanksgiving meals

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army in Charlottesville is already preparing to feed more than 150 people in need on Thanksgiving Day, but there’s still a lot it needs to collect before then.

“There’s something special about the sit down. Anyone can come, you don’t have to be poor. Anyone who wants to come and share a Thanksgiving dinner can come,” Core Officer Major Walter Strong said.

For more than 75 years, the city’s Salvation Army has been welcoming people into its dining room for a Thanksgiving meal. This year, though, will look a little different with the same goal in mind.

“We give two meals, so that when they leave they have a meal for lunch and a second meal for dinner if they choose to do it that way,” Strong said.

From noon to 1:30p.m. Thanksgiving, you can pick up a meal here.

“One container will have hams, yams, corn, and dinner rolls,” Kitchen Supervisor Barbara Bellamy said. “The other one will have turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans, and a snack bag.”

But, there are still things the Salvation Army needs before the big feast: “We need water, ham, paper goods, to-go containers,” Bellamy said.

“We can use some more volunteers, always. We’ve been a little slow with volunteers, and this is the first we are talking about Thanksgiving. It’s a great time for family to get together and help out,” Strong said.

If you can’t buy a Thanksgiving meal, Strong wants you to know the door at the Salvation Army is always open.

“If you can’t afford to purchase your own, come on down. We will feed you until the food runs out,” Strong said.

If you would like to donate or volunteer at the Salvation Army on Thanksgiving, call 434-295-4058 to help.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

