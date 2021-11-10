Advertise With Us
Man charged in fatal DUI crash involving deputy sentenced to 20 years

This July 2021 photo shows defendant Michael Morris in a the courtroom where he pleaded guilty
This July 2021 photo shows defendant Michael Morris in a the courtroom where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to his charges in connection to the crash that killed Sgt. Perry Hodge with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The man convicted following a fatal crash that killed a Pulaski County deputy has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Michael Morris, 26, pleaded guilty to his charges in July. A Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy, Lt. Perry Hodge, was killed in the crash in the early morning hours of January 14. Based on a toxicology report, Morris was impaired at the time of the incident.

According to the Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, for his felony charge of Involuntary Manslaughter Morris was sentenced to 20 years and will serve 14.

For his misdemeanor DUI charge he was sentenced to 12 months, all of which were suspended. He also faces five years of probation and will pay restitution of $6,148.50 to the victim’s wife.

