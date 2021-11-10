Advertise With Us
JMRL helping to fight food insecurity

Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville (FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is offering you a way to your library fines lowered while also helping the community.

JMRL is holding its annual Food for Fines drive, benefitting the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

You can bring in cans and other items. Every item donated will drop your overdue and late renewal fines by $1.

“The community is in great need for food and items like diapers and formula, and as people are still getting back on their feet it’s important to help one another,” JMRL Circulation Services Manager Brittany Eversberg said.

You can contribute at any branch until November 20.

