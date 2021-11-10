JMRL helping to fight food insecurity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is offering you a way to your library fines lowered while also helping the community.

JMRL is holding its annual Food for Fines drive, benefitting the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

You can bring in cans and other items. Every item donated will drop your overdue and late renewal fines by $1.

“The community is in great need for food and items like diapers and formula, and as people are still getting back on their feet it’s important to help one another,” JMRL Circulation Services Manager Brittany Eversberg said.

You can contribute at any branch until November 20.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.