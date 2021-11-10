Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

IRS taking note of business transactions on payment apps

New IRS reporting requirements affect Paypal and Venmo users.
New IRS reporting requirements affect Paypal and Venmo users.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you use PayPal or Venmo for business transactions, the IRS might be looking more closely at your accounts.

It now requires payment apps to report such transactions if they total more than $600 a year.

Business transactions include payments for goods and services.

You’ve always been required to pay tax on them. Now the IRS might know if you don’t.

The change is part of the American Rescue Plan, and it’s designed to crack down on unpaid taxes.

It doesn’t affect reimbursements among family and friends. So, don’t worry if you use the apps to, say, split a pizza or share a cab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Torchy's hiring in Albemarle Co.
Torchy’s Tacos offers 90 jobs to people around Charlottesville

Latest News

This Circle K gas station shows gas prices per gallon in downtown Montgomery, Ala.
US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990
(FILE)
Virginia man sentenced for distributing heroin that killed 2
(FILE)
VDH: 939,783 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 14,261 deaths
Shamira Williams, who was a security guard at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, describes the...
Astroworld Festival security guard said more help was needed
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps