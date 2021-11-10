Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin spent time in Northern Virginia on Wednesday to celebrate The Marine Corps. and its 246 years of service.

But the incoming Republican is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his priorities.

“This day one game plan we laid out specifically and it wasn’t meant to be a comprehensive four-year game plan,” said Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

Youngkin says that includes eliminating the grocery tax and suspending the gas tax for one year, expanding charter schools and reforming curriculum.

“There’s a day two and day three and day four, lots of other things we know we’ve got to work on but this is where we are really focused immediately,” said Youngkin.

Since election night, Youngkin says he’s been building relationships so he can follow through on campaign promises.

“I’ve been meeting with legislators and speaking to legislators from both the Republican Party and democrat party and that’s been very encouraging,” said Youngkin.

Youngkin is trying to find his way around Richmond, navigating a new city and all the politics.

But remember, he’s a political outsider who plans on, what he is calling, an exciting four years. And with that, Youngkin recalled last Friday, while shaving, when reality set in.

“I had a moment and said you know what Virginians just elected you to go work for them as the governor of Virginia and I had to go catch my breath for a minute and that was kind of that big moment where it started to settle in that we’re going to work,” said Youngkin.

The governor-elect’s inauguration is set for January 15. In the meantime, he and his staff are currently working out of office space at Capitol Square in Richmond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.