Fluvanna Co. Rotary Club collecting food for MACAA

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County Rotary Club and some Fork Union Military Academy cadets spent Wednesday, November 10, collecting and sorting food for the Monticello Area Community Action Agency Food Bank.

“We thrive on serving others, and this is the best way I can think of to serve my whole entire community as efficiently as possible,” Rotary member and Fork Union Military Academy teacher Catherine Garcia said.

Garcia wanted to teach her cadets valuable lesson.

“I saw the opportunity to bring my class out from school, give them a day away from the classroom out in the sunshine, but also help them learn a little bit about doing for others,” she said.

Both the holidays and the coronavirus pandemic made this food bank an important one for the club.

“We’ve had several drives this year really because of pandemic. People are bringing food and the community is just pouring out,” Rotary President Delores Hubert-Christmas said.

“Being able to do it when it’s close to the holidays, we thought it would be a real blessing for the community,” past president of the Rotary Club Debra Kurre said.

The need has only grown throughout the last year.

“Our local food bank went pre-pandemic to serving a dozen, two dozen families a week to 50 to 60 families a week throughout the pandemic. So the need is out there county-wide, and I hate to see people go without,” Garcia said. “All it takes is time and effort on the part of other people to really help that situation out for them.”

Three other food drives in the Lake Monticello area have collected more than 25,000 pounds of food to help the food bank.

