First major traffic shift upcoming on Belmont Bridge project

Charlottesville's Belmont Bridge seen from Skycam29 (FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Crews are preparing for the first major traffic shift in part of the Belmont Bridge project in Charlottesville.

Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, traffic markings will be moved from the west side of the bridge and the southbound lane will be condensed to one lane from East Market to Graves Street.

Starting next week, all traffic will be condensed to the western bridge - the side facing the Downtown Mall - with one lane in each direction.

Signs are up to notify drivers of the changes and, when implemented, police will be onsite to help during the traffic shift.

