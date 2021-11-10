CFD: July house fire that killed 2 was accidental

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators believe a deadly house fire along Cherry Avenue was started by accident.

Emergency crews responded to the 1000 block of Cherry Ave. for a house fire early Wednesday, July 21. The Charlottesville Fire Department had previously stated one person was trapped inside and needed to be rescued, while two had gotten out. All three were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Authorities have not released details about the victims, only saying two people died and a third person was critically injured.

CFD announced Wednesday, November 10, that the fire started in a bedroom. Additionally, oxygen cylinders in that bedroom contributed to the fire’s intensity throughout the home.

