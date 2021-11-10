Another day of above normal temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A weak cold front is moving through the region. A few sprinkles are possible this morning, however, much of the area should remain dry. As high pressure builds in behind the front, we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Clouds will begin to increase Thursday, ahead of a stronger cold front. Rain will develop late Thursday into early Friday. Skies will clear later in the day. Colder conditions and sunshine can be expected this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Early rain, clearing & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 50s

