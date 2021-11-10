Another bonus day from Mother Nature

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A weak frontal boundary has moved east. Morning clouds have thinned out. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warm conditions for the rest of the day. Fair weather can be expected tonight, under partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, we are tracking a stronger cold that will spread cloudiness throughout the region Thursday. Most of the day is expected to be dry, however, by Thursday night showers will move in. Friday will start out with rain, skies should begin to clear by late morning into the afternoon. As our wind shifts to the north this weekend, temperatures will fall to below normal levels. Right now, it appears most of next week will be slightly cooler than normal. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Early rain, clearing & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 50s

