Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Another bonus day from Mother Nature

Tracking a cold front
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A weak frontal boundary has moved east. Morning clouds have thinned out. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warm conditions for the rest of the day. Fair weather can be expected tonight, under partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, we are tracking a stronger cold that will spread cloudiness throughout the region Thursday. Most of the day is expected to be dry, however, by Thursday night showers will move in. Friday will start out with rain, skies should begin to clear by late morning into the afternoon. As our wind shifts to the north this weekend, temperatures will fall to below normal levels. Right now, it appears most of next week will be slightly cooler than normal. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Early rain, clearing & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Torchy's hiring in Albemarle Co.
Torchy’s Tacos offers 90 jobs to people around Charlottesville

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Another day of above normal temperatures
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Warm to Cold Soon