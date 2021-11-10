Advertise With Us
Alex-Zan encourages the community to Take a Moment

By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 9, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s own Mr. Alex-Zan is sharing his Take a Moment initiative. According to his website, the initiative encourages people to have a positive purpose for living and make a collective effort to reconnect and serve one another.

He says this movement is inspired by his great grandmother. Her message was always, “it doesn’t cost you to say hello.”

Now, Alex-Zan is asking others to reach out and restore the goodness of our world with 15 positive life choices. He says you don’t have to do all of them, and that you can just choose a few you think would help you.

“Things are happening so much that we are trying to stay with it, and we lose ourselves,” Alex-Zan said. “So Take a Moment is primarily to come back and find you.”

The Choices include:

1) Listen to your inner voice. Think before you make a choice.

2) Look in the mirror and get to know and like what you see.

3) Say “Hello” first. It doesn’t cost anything.

4) Be kind. It’s rewarding.

5) Smile. It brings on a smile.

6) Become a listener and do less talking.

7) Don’t prejudge people who are different. You’re both okay.

8) Send a card or just do something nice for someone.

9) Be more patient. Things happen when they’re supposed to.

10) Just stop, relax and take a break.

11) Forgive, let it go, move on and don’t hold a grudge.

12) Share some good news.

13) Give yourself permission to try something new.

14) Use words that help, not hurt when speaking.

15) Be grateful, love one another and count your blessings!

Alex-Zan.com has more details on the initiative.

