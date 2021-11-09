Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Warm to Cold Soon

Tracking Strong Cold Front
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dry Cold Front arrives overnight with some clouds and a south breeze. This will keep temperatures milder than recent nights.

Clouds exit Wednesday morning with sunshine returning. It will still me mild. Just not near 80 degrees like it was Tuesday afternoon at Charlottesville.

Clouds increase on Thursday ahead of a stronger Cold Front. This storm system will provide the region with a better rain chance Thursday night into early Friday.

Breezy and drier Friday afternoon.

Colder this weekend with below average temperatures with a north west breeze.

A weak weather disturbance Sunday night into early Monday may give the region a passing rain shower chance.

Drier and still cool early next week.

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds. Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light south breeze.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 70s across central Virginia. Lows in the lower 40s.

Veterans Day, Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs mid to upper 60s. Rain showers arrive by Thursday evening into early Friday. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Early rain showers exit. An average of a half inch of rain expected. Breezy and cool in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. A passing shower chance at this time Sunday night into early Monday. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs lower 50s.

