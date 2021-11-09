Advertise With Us
Two recounts appear likely in tight Virginia House races

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Days after Democrats conceded control of the Virginia House of Delegates to Republicans, Democrats have walked back that concession since two races appear headed for recounts.

As of Tuesday, vote counts show Republicans with 50 seats and holding slight leads in two additional seats that have still not been called by The Associated Press.

Democrats have 47 seats and are leading in one other district that has not been called. In both districts where Republicans are leading, the margins are under 0.5%. That allows candidates to request state-funded recounts.

A spokesperson for House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert says Republicans are confident they will have 52 seats in the House when the General Assembly reconvenes In January.

