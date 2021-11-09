Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll have chilly temperatures this morning, but Mother Nature turns up the heat this afternoon. Expect another day featuring wall to wall sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. A weak front will move through Wednesday, no rain is expected but we will see a bit more cloud cover. Meanwhile, a stronger front will approach the region late Thursday and Friday. Rain will develop followed by much cooler conditions for the weekend. Have great and safe day 1

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer, High: mid 70

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

