MarieBette donates portion of bread sales to Charlottesville International Rescue Committee

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville bakery is donating part of its sales to a good cause. MarieBette Cafe and Bakery in downtown is donating a portion of November’s bread sales to the Charlottesville International Rescue Committee.

The committee supports people affected by crisis all over the world including throughout Virginia. The proceeds from the sales will go directly towards helping refugees who have relocated to Charlottesville.

“It’s an opportunity to support a local business and one who hires refugees to work in their business and also one who gives back to the community,” Diana Cole Connolly, the development coordinator for the IRC in Charlottesville, said.

“It’s also an opportunity for Americans and Charlottesvilians [sic] to welcome new folks into our community who will add vibrancy and diversity and who will ultimately become part of the fabric of our community,” Connolly said.

