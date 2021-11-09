Advertise With Us
Kaden Morrow earns Falcon Club Player of the Week

By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kaden Morrow is the third Western Albemarle Warrior to receive the honor of being named Falcon Club Player of the Week this season.

He rushed for 161 yards and four touchdowns in the Warriors thrilling double overtime win against Orange County.

“Any time we have the Falcon Club show up here to get this award we take that very seriously and guys really embrace the idea of the orange shirt and getting that for our program,” Warriors Head Coach Ed Redmond said.

The senior says taking home an orange shirt has been a personal goal all season.

“Honestly it’s pretty great,” Morrow said. “I saw my other two players on the team get it and it’s honestly what I’ve been working for all season. I was like ‘I want to get Falcon Player of the Week.’”

It’s an honor that Redmond says he’s more than deserving of.

“His game has been really getting good toward the end of the season,” Redmond said. “I think he now understands what we’re all about and he just performed at a very very high level.”

