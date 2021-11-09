Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney has filed a complaint and is demanding millions from the city and the police department.

Brackney is turning to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying the city wrongfully terminated her.

“Brackney alleges that following the termination the City of Charlottesville and the Charlottesville Police Dept. engaged in a campaign of coordinated retaliation and acts to directly defame her and besmirch her reputation,” the Cochran Firm stated in a media release Monday, November 8.

The former chief was fired suddenly back in September by then-City Manager Chip Boyles. Charlottesville says the move came due in part to surveys from the city and Police Benevolent Association that showed a majority of officers were dissatisfied with Brackney’s leadership.

Brackney plans to address the media at City Hall around 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 9. She will be accompanied by her attorney, Charles Tucker of the Cochran Firm.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

