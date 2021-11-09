City of Charlottesville’s director of communications submits resignation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brian Wheeler, the director of communications for the city of Charlottesville, confirms he submitted his resignation last week. His last day will be Friday, Nov. 19.

Wheeler says he plans to relocate out of the area.

This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they become available.

