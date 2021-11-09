Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce weather

The big chill this weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunny and pleasantly warm conditions can be expected for the rest of the afternoon. High pressure is providing sunshine and a southwesterly wind, resulting with another day of above normal temperatures. A weak cold front will move through Wednesday, some additional cloudiness is expected. A stronger front will move in late Thursday into Friday. Rain will be with us for the late week. By the weekend skies clear and temperatures drop to below normal levels. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Early rain, Mostly cloudy, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Turning up the heat
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Chilly Overnights and Warm Afternoons