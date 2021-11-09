Chamber of Commerce weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunny and pleasantly warm conditions can be expected for the rest of the afternoon. High pressure is providing sunshine and a southwesterly wind, resulting with another day of above normal temperatures. A weak cold front will move through Wednesday, some additional cloudiness is expected. A stronger front will move in late Thursday into Friday. Rain will be with us for the late week. By the weekend skies clear and temperatures drop to below normal levels. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly, Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Early rain, Mostly cloudy, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

