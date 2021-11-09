Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Cadets at UVA begin 24-hour vigil for veterans

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cadets at the University of Virginia have started their 24-hour vigil for veterans.

The cadets will be marching across McIntire stage, switching out every 30 minutes, until Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 3:30 p.m.

The march is to honor veterans including those who are missing in action and prisoners of war.

“I think it’s important for the cadets to see it, but I also think it’s important for the public to see it. The sacrifice and they’re putting their lives on the line,” Air Force cadet Ian Courter said.

The event is open to the public and will be followed by a reception after the march is completed.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

Latest News

UVA Cadets participate in the vigil for Veterans
UVA POW VIGIL
MarieBette cafe and bakery image
MarieBette donates portion of bread sales to Charlottesville International Rescue Committee
COVID-19 funeral assistance money still available
Monticello High School students acting in "Unhinged."
Monticello students and Tony award winning teacher share a play for a new scholarship fund