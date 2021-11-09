Advertise With Us
9-year-old boy in coma after Astroworld Festival tragedy

Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.
Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.(Source: GoFundMe/Blount Family/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A 9-year-old boy who attended the Astroworld Festival with his father is in a coma.

Ezra Blount was on his father’s shoulders Friday night when the crowd at the event surged and started pushing, his grandfather said.

That led to the father becoming crushed and passing out, at which point, Ezra fell to the ground.

The grandfather said the boy was taken to the hospital as a John Doe because he became separated from his father.

Injuries to his brain are so serious, doctors put him in a medically induced coma.

The family has hired attorney Ben Crump, who issued a statement accusing the Astroworld Festival’s management of being reckless.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the event after eight people died as a result of that crowd surge Friday night.

Rapper Travis Scott organized the Astroworld Festival.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

