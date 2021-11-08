You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will dominate our weather for the next few days. Expect wall to wall sunshine, and above normal temperatures. Most areas will warm into the 60s and 70s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front moving through the Rocky mountain region. That front will bring rain and colder temperatures later this week. Until then, enjoy the warm up...Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice , High: around 70

Tonight: mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, early showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.