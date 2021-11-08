Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

You gotta love it !

Late week cool down with rain
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will dominate our weather for the next few days. Expect wall to wall sunshine, and above normal temperatures. Most areas will warm into the 60s and 70s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front moving through the Rocky mountain region. That front will bring rain and colder temperatures later this week. Until then, enjoy the warm up...Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice , High: around 70

Tonight: mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, early showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Cool Sunday with Warming Early Week
Cold Morning
Milder Start to New Week
Cool Weekend, Turning Briefly Milder Early Next Week