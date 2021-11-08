You gotta love it !
Late week cool down with rain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will dominate our weather for the next few days. Expect wall to wall sunshine, and above normal temperatures. Most areas will warm into the 60s and 70s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front moving through the Rocky mountain region. That front will bring rain and colder temperatures later this week. Until then, enjoy the warm up...Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & nice , High: around 70
Tonight: mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, early showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
