Waynesboro to find out amount of money awarded in opioid settlement soon

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Council will likely soon find out how much money they will receive from the class action lawsuit involving opioid manufacturers.

The commonwealth will distribute money, up to $530 million according to the Associated Press, to its localities affected by the crisis. The city’s mayor says this is why Waynesboro is involved.

“We had an opioid crisis in our city where we were having to send police, fire and rescue to assist with these people overdosing, and as part of that settlement, it’s cost us money to operate,” said Mayor Bobby Henderson.

Henderson says the city had to sign on to be part of the suit. He says he doesn’t know how much money they will get, but they hope to find out during the city council meeting Monday, Nov. 8.

“We deserve to be reimbursed for the way the opioid companies were knowingly sending out a product that’s addictive and didn’t have controls in place to make sure people weren’t abusing those addictions,” Henderson said.

Henderson says he’s excited to put the money to good use in the community, and he says it will be a chance to develop prevention and treatment measures.

“I think it’s going to be earmarked that we have to use it for prevention and treatment of opioid addiction, so I don’t think it’s going to be a pot of money we can spend on anything,” Henderson said.

Opioids, including both prescription and illegal drugs, have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000, AP reported. More details will be available closer to the next city council meeting.

