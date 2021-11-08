VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah Co.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County.

VSP says the crash happened near the 273 mile-marker on Interstate 81 around 4:50 p.m. Saturday, November 6. A 2017 Mazda CX-3 entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Toyota Tacoma.

The driver of the Mazda, a 69-year-old Edinburg woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

A dog in the Mazda died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, a 33-year-old Staunton man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. An 11-year-old girl riding in the Toyota also suffered serious injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities say a medical condition is being considered a factor in the crash.

