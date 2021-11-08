Veteran’s Day ceremony to be held at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial will be hosting this year’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony.

A new major exhibit called, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Knowing” will open to the public at the Memorial after the program.

The ceremony will be held at the Heilman Amphitheater. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors the Veterans Hall in the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion.

The event will take place on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.