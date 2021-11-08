UVA’s Brennan Armstrong is ‘day-to-day’ following injury at BYU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “He [Brennan Armstrong] trains so hard in mental reps, et cetera, so it literally is day-to-day, and we’re going to give him every minute right until the ball is kicked off to be our quarterback,” University of Virginia Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall says the bye week allowed for his team to get a little more time to rest and recover in all aspects.

“It’s week 10, and no matter what has to be done, there is still rest, recovery, and renewal that has to happen. So that was first priority, is getting our players physically, mentally, and emotionally healthy in every possible way we can,” Mendenhall said.

This week’s primetime match-up with Notre Dame doesn’t count in the conference standings, but it’s a big opportunity to gain some national recognition.

“Feel like we can go out, showcase our abilities to everybody across the world,” UVA Tight End Jalani Woods said.

This is the last non-conference game for the Hoos and after starting 0-2 in ACC play. The UVA Cavaliers have rattled off four straight ACC wins and are now back in the race for the ACC Coastal Division

“Sitting at 6-3 after traveling all the way across the country and time zones and all that, and here we are after a bye resetting and reframing for the home stretch, again, with the Coastal Division in our control and with everything else after that in our control,” Mendenhall said.

In the meantime, the focus is preparing one game at a time, and getting Armstrong healthy.

“There is no quarterback in the country doing more for his team and impacting his team more than Brennan is for us,” the coach said said.

The UVA Cavaliers will take on Notre Dame on Saturday, November 13, with kick-off slated for 7:30 p.m. at Scott Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.