Sunny and outstanding !

Late week changes
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasantly warm temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Tonight would be a great night for star gazing, with clear skies and seasonal temperatures. A southwest wind, will make Tuesday the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that will bring rain to the region late Thursday into Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will fall back to below normal levels. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly clear 7 seasonal, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, early showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

