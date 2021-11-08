Chilly Overnights and Warm Afternoons

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our trend of chilly nights and warm afternoons will continue through mid week. Very dry air and a clear sky will allow for at least a 30 degree rise in temperatures from dawn to afternoon.

A dry Cold Front arrives on Wednesday. This front will knock temperatures back down to the 60s Thursday.

Tracking a stronger storm system impacting the region from the west as early as Thursday evening with rain showers. The rain looks to exit Friday morning. Turning breezy and cooler.

The weekend looks chilly with temperatures below average for this time of year.

Monday night: Clear, calm and cooling. Not as cold as recent nights. Some patchy frost. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Sunshine and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Veterans Day, Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Rain showers Thursday night. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Mainly morning rain showers. Trending drier and breezy during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, brisk and cool. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. There’s a chance for some rain. Highs in the 50s.

