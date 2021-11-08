A Charlottesville non-profit expands to Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville non-profit is expanding farther into the valley to help Spanish speaking immigrants adapt to their new home.

Sin Barreras Without Barriers has been a Charlottesville based non-profit for the past nine years, but now it’s growing into Waynesboro to try to help even more families.

“We need to connect and listen to the community to then learn what those needs are,” Executive director, Edgar Lara said. “We expect a lot of them will be very similar, but it’s a different town and region. We want to listen more than anything.”

Sin Barreras listens to what Spanish speaking members need and then helps to provide or connect them to services.

“We help educate the community with our many programs like English learning, primary, and secondary education, GED, technology, citizenship,” Lara said. “Finally, we work together to advocate for change that better meets the needs of everyone in our community.”

Founders of the organization heard there was a need for these services in Waynesboro and answered the call.

“What I personally find is that there is a Latino community in this area,” founder, Fanny Smedlie said. “In this area, there is not help for the Latino community here in many ways, so that’s why I’m very happy. I’m excited to be here.”

Now, their new spot that is opening Monday will give them a space to do that.

“The ability to open an office in in that region and be able to serve people in their own neighborhood, that’s a huge deal,” Lara said. “We know there’s a need and the community’s really growing there.”

There’s still a lot of work to be done.

“We know that there’s going to be, that there are, and will be many challenges” Lara said. “That’s the exactly why Sin Barreras does exist to help deal with these problems in a positive way that benefits our entire society.”

The founders of Sin Barreras say the best way to help right now is to go to Donate Now | Sin Barreras/Without Barriers (sinbarrerascville.org) and make a donation, or you can email info@sinbarrerascville.org about more opportunities.

