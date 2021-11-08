Charlottesville Heart Walk returns to the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There has never been a better time to find new ways to boost physical and emotional health.

Charlottesville’s annual Heart Walk is back and in-person again. Survivors, supporters, and families gathered Sunday afternoon.

Community members joined to promote good health, while providing a fun experience and opportunity to help save lives. Attendees wore red caps for heart survivors, and white caps for stroke survivors.

“We have had such positive feedback from that community,” executive director, Michelle Loehr said. “You know, even though the world shut down in 2020, there’s still the same struggles with people that have heart disease, and strokes, still existed. So, being able to get back together and all rally together has been such a huge thing, and I think people feel good being able to have a sense of community again.”

So far, the Charlottesville Heart walk has raised almost $30,000 but you can still donate to help them get to their $50,000 goal for the American Heart Association at Heart Walk - American Heart Association.

