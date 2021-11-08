Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-area nonprofit helping military families connect

Living Free Together
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EARLYSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Living Free Together, a Charlottesville-area nonprofit, is working with military families and individuals to create a community and sense of healing.

“It’s a unique group of people, and this kind of sharing, this kind of community based around that shared experience of military life is not happening anywhere else, so we feel pretty fortunate to be able to offer it here in Charlottesville,” Living Free Together Executive Director and Program Coordinator Tonya King said.

The nonprofit provides active, non-active, and retired military families with a community.

“We usually share a meal together, and then we have family table time or table time where we are problem solving, or building fun things, or doing art projects, or talking about a topic,” King said.

Member Tanya Loosenort says at first it was hard to push herself and her family to join.

“It’s just very emotional, very trying and challenging, and so I didn’t want to be in that atmosphere again,” Loosenort said.

Once she did, she hasn’t looked back.

“I realized how amazing it was in just meeting people who have been through things that you’ve been through, and just being able to see the need also in other people who are sad and lonely, new to the area, and just being able to help them through their hard times,” Loosenort said.

Interested families or individuals are encouraged to come to the holiday events that are planned this month. More information can be found here.

