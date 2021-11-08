Advertise With Us
Charlottesville agency tackling NIL for UVA student-athletes

By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Navigating name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals for collegiate student-athletes can be difficult. Many student-athletes are now turning for help when it comes to creating their brand.

Charlottesville’s Hook Sports Marketing was founded to help University of Virginia student-athletes make smart decision when it comes to NIL opportunities.

The agency most recently brought on three members of the UVA men’s basketball team.

“It’s an unknown sort of unsettled business base, and our job is to act as a clearing house - negotiate, mentor, legal tax other advice - to help them make their way through this while they’re attending to the other things that they’re here for,” Chip Royer said.

Most recently, the marketing agency has helped Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick create a partnership with Blue Ridge Bank.

