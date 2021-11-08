Advertise With Us
Augusta County Clerk’s Office in search of interns

Steve Landes, Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk.
Steve Landes, Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced Monday that the clerk’s office is again seeking high school and college students who wish to serve as interns.

The clerk’s office will provide internship opportunities for the winter semester beginning in January to students who are interested in state’s government, the judicial system, or the law.

“For the second Winter Semester, the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is offering this educational and learning opportunity to young people in the Augusta County area,” Landes said. “Our internships allow young people to see first-hand the work of the Circuit Court and the Clerk’s Office.”

The clerk’s office has hosted eight students since the internship program was initiated in 2020. Interns assist the Clerk’s Staff with several assignments and tasks. Interns may be assigned to work with the Clerk’s Staff in the Civil, Criminal, Court Administration, Land Record, Probate, and Accounting Divisions in the office.

Those interested in applying should contact Landes in the clerk’s office. Internship candidates will be required to complete an application and submit a cover letter and resume, expressing their interest in serving. Students can apply online here.

