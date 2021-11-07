VHSL High School Football Playoff Pairings Released
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia High School League released the complete schedule and pairings for the first round of the high school football state playoffs on Sunday.
Albemarle is the 5-seed in Class 5, Region D.
The 8-2 Patriots will play at 4-seed Riverbend.
In Region 4D, Western Albemarle, Louisa County, and Orange County are all in.
The Hornets are the 7-seed, and they travel to face George Washington.
The 3-seed Warriors will host Halifax County, and the Lions will play at EC Glass in a 4-5 match-up.
Wilson Memorial is the 8-seed in Region 3C, and they will take on undefeated Liberty Christian.
Waynesboro is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Little Giants will play at Heritage-Lynchburg in the first round.
Turner Ashby earns a home game, as the 4-seed Knights welcome in Broadway.
Madison County gets in as an 8-seed in Class 2, Region B.
The Mountaineers will play at Central in Woodstock in the first round.
Stuarts Draft is the 2-seed, and the Cougars will host Luray.
Six-seed East Rockingham plays at Clarke County, and 5-seed Buckingham travels to face Strasburg.
Top-seed Riverheads (10-0) and 2-seed Buffalo Gap (7-3) both have a bye in the first round in Class-1, Region-B.
Riverheads has won a state-record five consecutive state championships in Class One, and they are currently riding a 46 game winning streak.
The complete scheduled for all the games can be found on the VHSL website.
Class 5, Region D
- 4) Riverbend (8-2) vs. 5) Albemarle (8-2)
Class 4, Region D
- 2) George Washington (7-1) vs. 7) Orange County 6-4)
- 3) Western Albemarle (9-1) vs. 6) Halifax County (7-2)
- 4) E.C. Glass (8-2) vs. 5) Louisa County (8-2)
Class 3, Region C
- 1) Liberty Christian (9-0) vs. 8) Wilson Memorial (5-5)
- 2) Heritage-Lynchburg (8-2) vs. 7) Waynesboro (5-5)
- 4) Turner Ashby (6-4) vs. 5) Broadway (6-4)
Class 2, Region B
- 1) Central (Woodstock) (8-1) vs. 8) Madison County (3-7)
- 2) Stuarts Draft (7-2) vs. 7) Luray (4-5)
- 3) Clarke County (9-1) vs. 6) East Rockingham (4-5)
- 4) Strasburg (8-2) vs. 5) Buckingham County (6-2)
Class 1, Region B
- 1) Riverheads (10-0) vs. BYE
- 2) Buffalo Gap (7-3) vs. BYE
