VHSL High School Football Playoff Pairings Released

By Mike Shiers
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia High School League released the complete schedule and pairings for the first round of the high school football state playoffs on Sunday.

Albemarle is the 5-seed in Class 5, Region D.

The 8-2 Patriots will play at 4-seed Riverbend.

In Region 4D, Western Albemarle, Louisa County, and Orange County are all in.

The Hornets are the 7-seed, and they travel to face George Washington.

The 3-seed Warriors will host Halifax County, and the Lions will play at EC Glass in a 4-5 match-up.

Wilson Memorial is the 8-seed in Region 3C, and they will take on undefeated Liberty Christian.

Waynesboro is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Little Giants will play at Heritage-Lynchburg in the first round.

Turner Ashby earns a home game, as the 4-seed Knights welcome in Broadway.

Madison County gets in as an 8-seed in Class 2, Region B.

The Mountaineers will play at Central in Woodstock in the first round.

Stuarts Draft is the 2-seed, and the Cougars will host Luray.

Six-seed East Rockingham plays at Clarke County, and 5-seed Buckingham travels to face Strasburg.

Top-seed Riverheads (10-0) and 2-seed Buffalo Gap (7-3) both have a bye in the first round in Class-1, Region-B.

Riverheads has won a state-record five consecutive state championships in Class One, and they are currently riding a 46 game winning streak.

The complete scheduled for all the games can be found on the VHSL website.

Class 5, Region D

  • 4) Riverbend (8-2) vs. 5) Albemarle (8-2)

Class 4, Region D

  • 2) George Washington (7-1) vs. 7) Orange County 6-4)
  • 3) Western Albemarle (9-1) vs. 6) Halifax County (7-2)
  • 4) E.C. Glass (8-2) vs. 5) Louisa County (8-2)

Class 3, Region C

  • 1) Liberty Christian (9-0) vs. 8) Wilson Memorial (5-5)
  • 2) Heritage-Lynchburg (8-2) vs. 7) Waynesboro (5-5)
  • 4) Turner Ashby (6-4) vs. 5) Broadway (6-4)

Class 2, Region B

  • 1) Central (Woodstock) (8-1) vs. 8) Madison County (3-7)
  • 2) Stuarts Draft (7-2) vs. 7) Luray (4-5)
  • 3) Clarke County (9-1) vs. 6) East Rockingham (4-5)
  • 4) Strasburg (8-2) vs. 5) Buckingham County (6-2)

Class 1, Region B

  • 1) Riverheads (10-0) vs. BYE
  • 2) Buffalo Gap (7-3) vs. BYE

