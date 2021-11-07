UVA Women’s Swimming & Diving receives NCAA Championship rings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers have their rings.

The Virginia women’s swimming and diving team held a ceremony at the Darden School on Saturday night to celebrate the program’s first-ever NCAA National Championship.

Members of last year’s senior class, like Olympic medalist Paige Madden, made it back for the event.

After a video presentation, and speeches from head coach Todd DeSorbo and UVA athletic director Carla Williams, the swimmers were called on stage to check out their championship rings.

The rings came in two sizes, and the big one is BIG.

The UVA swimming & diving team received its NCAA Championship rings on Saturday night. (wvir)

“I’m not sure they can actually wear it, because their hands will get tied from being weighed down, but it’s a nice ring,” said DeSorbo, with a smile. “I’m not sure if I’ll be wearing it that much, but I’ll certainly display it with a lot of pride.”

Madden had a collection of rings to display, and was especially proud of the latest addition.

“I love them,” says Madden. “ I got the small one. This one is from ACC’s, my first year, and then this one is my third year, but I love this one.

I wanted to get a small one, so I can wear it, and people can ask me about it,” she added, with a laugh.

The No. 1 Virginia women’s swim team beats No. 5 Texas 201-152 in a meet at the Aquatic & Fitness Center on Saturday morning, while the 9th-ranked UVA men fell 223-122 against the top-ranked Longhorns.

