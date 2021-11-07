Advertise With Us
2021-11-07
UVA Women’s Basketball ready to tip-off 2021 season

UVa head coach Tin Thompson
By Mike Shiers
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team will play its first game of the season on Tuesday night, as the Cavaliers travel to face James Madison.

UVA is coming off a season in which they only played five games, and lost all of them, before shutting down due to COVID issues.

The Wahoos have been picked to finish last in the ACC this year, but they have a lot of new faces on the roster, including five transfer players.

Three of the five transfers stand at least 6-feet tall.

“We finally have a post presence,” says head coach Tina Thompson. “We have a big we can actually feed, and go 1-and-1 in the post, and have an ability to score.”

Virginia’s last win came in February of 2020, but they’re expecting a lot of improvement this year.

Senior guard Amandine Toi says, “I think we were lacking of people, so it was hard to compete at all times, but now that we have a full roster, we are able to actually apply stuff, and harass people, and actually be in games and compete.”

Thompson adds, “We can do a lot of things at a different level, and we can have an expectation of competing at a high level from start to finish.”

Virginia and JMU tip-off on Tuesday at seven o’clock in Harrisonburg.

