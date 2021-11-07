UVA Vigil for Veterans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cadets at the University of Virginia are participating in a vigil for veterans, prisoners of war, and those missing in action.

On Monday, November 8 the cadets will begin marching across the McIntire Stage for 24 hours. They will switch out in half-hour intervals. This annual tradition is done in preparation for Veterans Day on November 11.

“I think it’s important because we are all preparing to serve our country. All the cadets are preparing to serve our country, so we need to understand what these sacrifices are that we could possibly face in the future,” Air Force ROTC Cadet, Ian Courter said.

The vigil is open to the public and will begin Monday at 3:30 pm.

“While it might be a bit out of people’s way especially on a Tuesday at 3, it is important for people to come see things like this and the extent of tradition and sacrifice,” second year Air Force ROTC Cadet, Idriss Shively said.

