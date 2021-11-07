Advertise With Us
Kris Thornton has 4 TD catches; No. 3 JMU football beats Campbell 51-14

By Mike Shiers
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - James Madison wide receiver Kris Thornton had a program record four touchdown receptions, and the No. 3 JMU football team defeated Campbell 51-14 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The victory followed the big announcement that the Dukes had accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference.

Thornton had eight catches for 142 yards against the Camels.

Quarterback Cole Johnson three four TD’s, and ran for another.

JMU (8-1) will play at William & Mary next Saturday.

