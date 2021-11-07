Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger Doubles Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Virginia men’s tennis star Treat Huey and teammate Frederik Nielsen fell 3-6, 6-1, 14-12 against William Bloomberg and Max Schnur in the doubles championship match of the Charlottesville Pro Challenger on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Huey and Nielson finish as the runner up, but the 2008 UVA grad says his return to Grounds was still special.

“Yeah, it was great playing at home,” says Huey. “I had a lot of friends and family watching the match. My wife, and my new five-month old little girl was watching, so it was pretty cool for her to see me for the first time. It’s great to play in front of the home crowd.”

