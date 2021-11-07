Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger Doubles Championship

By Mike Shiers
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Virginia men’s tennis star Treat Huey and teammate Frederik Nielsen fell 3-6, 6-1, 14-12 against William Bloomberg and Max Schnur in the doubles championship match of the Charlottesville Pro Challenger on Saturday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Huey and Nielson finish as the runner up, but the 2008 UVA grad says his return to Grounds was still special.

“Yeah, it was great playing at home,” says Huey. “I had a lot of friends and family watching the match. My wife, and my new five-month old little girl was watching, so it was pretty cool for her to see me for the first time. It’s great to play in front of the home crowd.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle

Latest News

UVa head coach Tin Thompson
UVA Women’s Basketball ready to tip-off 2021 season
The UVA swimming & diving team was honored for winning its first-ever national championship.
UVA Women’s Swimming & Diving receives NCAA Championship rings
Charlottesville Men's Pro Challenger Doubles Final
The UVA swimming & diving team was honored for winning its first-ever national championship.
UVA women's swimming & diving team receives National Championship rings