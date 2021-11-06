Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Volunteer information fair opens on Sunday

Sign-up form for the volunteer fair
Sign-up form for the volunteer fair(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’ve been looking for ways to give back to the community, then you’re in luck.

First Presbyterian Church will be hosting a mission partner fair on Sunday, November 7 and everyone is welcome to attend.

Eight of the church’s community partners will be there to give out information about volunteer service opportunities.

The event will take place from 9:30a.m. to 10:30a.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall

Some of the partners include the Haven, Loaves and Fishes, and International Neighbors.

“Charlottesville has such a generous community, so we are bringing our fall fair back, and we would love for the community to join us,” volunteer, Shana Pack said.

Masks are required at the event and parking will be in the lot on Seventh Street behind the church.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Bodo's on Preston Avenue
Bodo’s Bagels faces supply chain issues
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirms that the...
ACSO identifies missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle

Latest News

Band-Aids for vaccines at Pediatric Associates
Children in the BRHD are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines
FILE
UVA Health doctors explain the COVID-19 vaccine for children
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicked off in Charlottesville
The Virginia Employment Commission is now delaying the rollout of its new system on Nov. 8.
VEC delays rollout of new system to Nov. 8