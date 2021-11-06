Volunteer information fair opens on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’ve been looking for ways to give back to the community, then you’re in luck.

First Presbyterian Church will be hosting a mission partner fair on Sunday, November 7 and everyone is welcome to attend.

Eight of the church’s community partners will be there to give out information about volunteer service opportunities.

The event will take place from 9:30a.m. to 10:30a.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall

Some of the partners include the Haven, Loaves and Fishes, and International Neighbors.

“Charlottesville has such a generous community, so we are bringing our fall fair back, and we would love for the community to join us,” volunteer, Shana Pack said.

Masks are required at the event and parking will be in the lot on Seventh Street behind the church.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.