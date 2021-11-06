Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PREP FOOTBALL
Albemarle 39, Fluvanna 18
Buckingham County 51, Cumberland 8
Buffalo Gap 51-12
Charlottesville 27, Monticello 0
Gretna 39, Nelson County 0
Louisa 31, Goochland 10
Madison County 26, Luray 20
Meridian High School 48, William Monroe 17
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 62, St. Anne’s-Belfield 14
Riverheads 35, Stuarts Draft 13
Spotswood 14, Harrisonburg 13
Turner Ashby 31, Rockbridge County 0
Waynesboro 28, Broadway 26
Western Albemarle 43, Orange County 41, 2OT
Wilson Memorial 46, Staunton 13
Woodberry Forest 41, Fork Union Prep 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Mountain View High School vs. East Rockingham, ccd.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.