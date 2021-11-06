Advertise With Us
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights

Quarterback Caldwell Boyles had three rushing touchdowns for Charlottesville.
Quarterback Caldwell Boyles had three rushing touchdowns for Charlottesville.(wvir)
By Andrew Webb, Max Marcilla and Mike Shiers
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PREP FOOTBALL

Albemarle 39, Fluvanna 18

Buckingham County 51, Cumberland 8

Buffalo Gap 51-12

Charlottesville 27, Monticello 0

Gretna 39, Nelson County 0

Louisa 31, Goochland 10

Madison County 26, Luray 20

Meridian High School 48, William Monroe 17

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 62, St. Anne’s-Belfield 14

Riverheads 35, Stuarts Draft 13

Spotswood 14, Harrisonburg 13

Turner Ashby 31, Rockbridge County 0

Waynesboro 28, Broadway 26

Western Albemarle 43, Orange County 41, 2OT

Wilson Memorial 46, Staunton 13

Woodberry Forest 41, Fork Union Prep 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Mountain View High School vs. East Rockingham, ccd.

